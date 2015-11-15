mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

15 Healthy (And Ridiculously Tasty) Sweet Potato Recipes

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Sweet potatoes are a favorite of mine year-round, but they seem especially appropriate in fall.

One of the coolest things about sweet potatoes (besides how good for you they are) is that they're great in both sweet and savory dishes.

Read on for some next-level sweet potato ideas.

1. Breakfast-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

It seems so obvious now, but a baked sweet potato is the perfect parcel for breakfast foods like bacon and eggs.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

2. Two-Ingredient Sweet Potato Pancakes

Photo by Happy Healthy Mama

You had me at two-ingredient.

Get the recipe

3. Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie With Banana

Photo by Whole Yum

I love a nutrient-packed smoothie that tastes like a fancy milkshake.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

4. Paleo + Vegan Sweet Potato Muffins

Photo by Tessa Domestic Diva

Customize these muffins with your favorite add-ins (I highly recommend chocolate chips!).

Get the recipe

5. Moroccan-ish Sweet Potato Sunshine Salad

Photo by The First Mess

This is the kind of salad I want to eat every day — filled with delicious and nutritious foods.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

6. Chipotle Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili

Photo by Connoisseurus Veg

Black beans and sweet potatoes are a winning flavor combo.

Get the recipe

7. Coconut Curry With Sweet Potato Noodles

Photo by Food Faith Fitness

Get out that spiralizer and turn your sweet potato into noodles for this dish.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

8. Sweet Potato Kale Balls

Photo by Ricki Heller

A great meat alternative, these sweet potato balls are simple and fun to DIY.

Get the recipe

9. Sweet Potato, Kale + Shrimp Skillet

Photo by Primavera Kitchen

A quick, colorful, one-pan meal is always a good move.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

10. Loaded Vegan Sweet Potato Fries

Photo by What's Cooking Good Looking

I challenge you to find a better-looking plate of loaded fries.

Get the recipe

11. Chipotle Quinoa Sweet Potato Tacos With Cranberry Pomegranate Salsa

Photo by Half Baked Harvest

These may be the most autumnal tacos I've ever seen. And they're perfect.

Get the recipe

12. Dark Chocolate Sweet Potato Chips

Photo by Minimalist Baker

Salty-sweet and super simple.

Get the recipe

13. Ella's Sweet Potato Brownies

These brownies are so incredible, they helped launch Deliciously Ella's first book deal.

Get the recipe

14. Paleo Pumpkin Sweet Potato Custard

Photo by Stupid Easy Paleo

Whip up these adorable single-serve custards for a paleo finish to Thanksgiving (or any occasion!).

Get the recipe

15. Vegan Mexican Chocolate Sweet Potato Pudding

Photo by The Vegan 8

Rich, creamy, and cinnamon-spiced.

Get the recipe

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21529/15-healthy-and-ridiculously-tasty-sweet-potato-recipes.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!