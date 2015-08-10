mindbodygreen

Close banner

Recipe: Fudgy Brownies With Raspberries (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

Megan Lawson
Written by Megan Lawson
August 10, 2015

These are possibly the healthiest brownies ever. They’re oil-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and refined-sugar free. And don't be freaked out by the lentils in this recipe — you won't even notice them!

The only things that sweeten these rich, gooey brownies are dates and apple sauce, making them full of fiber to keep your digestive track functioning properly.

This kind of chocolate fix will also help improve your mood and reduce stress levels. What are you waiting for? Go start baking!

Black Lentil Brownies + Raspberry Sprinkles

Recipe: Fudgy Brownies With Raspberries (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

Ingredients

  • 3 cups black lentils, cooked (or 2 15 ounce cans, drained and rinsed)
  • 4 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 11⁄2 cups dates
  • 1⁄3 - 1⁄2 cup cacao powder (depending on how rich you want them)
  • 1⁄2 cup apple sauce
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda
  • For added sweetness, use more dates or 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. If your dates are more firm, start soaking them in room temperate/warmer water now.

2. Pulse the lentils in a food processor until they are broken up and somewhat mixed together. Add cashew butter, apple sauce, cacao and baking soda and blend. Be sure to scrap the sides to make sure everything gets mixed together.

3. Add in the dates and blend again. Pour mixture in 9x9-inch pan. Crush raspberries slightly and sprinkle on top (optional)

4. Bake in oven for 45 minutes (Be sure to fork check it — f it's a little gooey that's okay). Let cool on the counter, then cover and put in the fridge for 2-3 hours or overnight before slicing and serving. Keep brownies in the fridge in an air tight container for up to 3 days.

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Megan Lawson
Megan Lawson
Megan Lawson is a TV producer that fell in love with the plant-based, organic lifestyle so much she pursued a certification in holistic nutrition. She created MegUnprocessed to share...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
Recipes

The Best Way To Cook Dried Beans Seems Basic But There's A Reason

David Castro Hussong & Jay Porter
The Best Way To Cook Dried Beans Seems Basic But There's A Reason
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Integrative Health

Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Sarah Regan
Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21095/recipe-fudgy-brownies-with-raspberries-vegan-glutenfree.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!