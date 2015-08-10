Recipe: Fudgy Brownies With Raspberries (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

These are possibly the healthiest brownies ever. They’re oil-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and refined-sugar free. And don't be freaked out by the lentils in this recipe — you won't even notice them!

The only things that sweeten these rich, gooey brownies are dates and apple sauce, making them full of fiber to keep your digestive track functioning properly.

This kind of chocolate fix will also help improve your mood and reduce stress levels. What are you waiting for? Go start baking!

Black Lentil Brownies + Raspberry Sprinkles