Why Some People Stay Stuck & Others Change Their Lives

At some point or another in life, we've all felt stuck: we’re in one place and we’d like to be in another. Whether you'd like a new career, a different partner, or a warmer climate, we all fantasize about the possibilities of what life could be like ... if only things were different.

For most of us, the dream is where things end. For others, the dream makes them more unhappy about the current state of affairs, as they get caught up in ruminating, rather than making moves. And finally, for an even smaller group, the dream is what fuels them to create change.

So what makes some of us more inclined to wallow, while others seem to take action with way more motivation, and ease?

Those who take action are able to reframe the situation. They ask "how" instead of "why." Let me explain.

Sometimes, when we're pissed that things don’t look the way we want, we focus on the “why.”