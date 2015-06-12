5 Ways Karma From Your Past Lives Affects You Today

1. Karma has no expiration date.

Karma is the luggage your soul carries on its trip from life-to-life. Unfortunately, unlike luggage at the airport, this particular baggage never gets lost, which means you’re stuck with it until you open it up and sort through its ancient contents. Without even knowing it, you may be experiencing karma that originated several lifetimes ago. But when you do dig through your karmic suitcase, then finally, you can confront your outstanding karma and lighten your energetic load.

2. No person in your life — from your mother to your spouse to your mailman — is a coincidence.

Everyone is placed into your life strategically for a reason. While you have the free will to walk away from or remain with a certain person, karma overpowers free will.

This means that the course of karmic relationships will play out as planned despite your best efforts. Acknowledge the role of each person in your life: Why are they there? What have they come to teach you and vice versa? What is the karma you’re meant to experience with this person? The sooner you acknowledge the truth of the karma you share with someone (whether it’s good or bad), the sooner you can settle it.

3. What you have done, you become.

Thanks to the media, we often think of karma as “what goes around comes around.” But the reality of karma is more expansive than just being “punished” for our bad deeds — there exists positive karma, just as much as negative karma. If you stole, others will steal from you in following lives. If you nourished, you will be nourished. Your actions throughout your various lifetimes become the circumstances of your being.

4. Roles often reverse.

One of the most fascinating facts about karma is that it often causes us to reincarnate in a reversed manner. This means that your parent may have actually been your child in a former life. Then, before reincarnating in this lifetime, the souls agreed the take on the opposite act. Souls switch genders, too. Positions shift throughout lifetimes based on karmic need; whatever dynamic is needed to repair or heal karma will be manifested through changing roles in our cycle of lives on earth. The people you know now may have had a very different impact on your previous lives!

5. Karma repeats to produce new results.

There’s a greater reason that karma repeats itself, and it’s not to cause you pain; it’s to teach you to take different actions for different results. If you’re attracting the same type of partners into your life over and over again, it’s time to stop and inspect your choices: Why do similar people keep coming in? What should you be doing differently?

This calls for honest introspection and evaluation of your own faults and weaknesses, which is admittedly hard to do. Don’t be afraid to look within. Recognize what must be changed inside of you so as to change what’s outside of you. Then, you can modify your behavior to end karmic patterns and progress in your potential.

Past-life karma is resoundingly present in your current life. Muster up the courage to open your karmic suitcase and rid yourself of its wanted contents today; this act alone will change your destiny for lifetimes to come.

This post was co-written by Alexandra Harra.