Shredded Coconut Kale Salad

Preparation

1. Place the kale in a large bowl. Add coconut oil and massage into the leaves using your hands.

2. Place a medium sauté pan over medium high heat. Coat the bottom with oil, about ½ an inch deep. Once it’s hot enough to lightly sizzle, add the leeks. Cook for a couple of minutes, turning them over occasionally for even cooking, until they begin to brown. Transfer to a towel-lined plate.

3. Make the dressing: combine all ingredients except for oil in a small mixing bowl. Whisk while slowly adding in the oil. Season to taste with sea salt if needed.

4. Add the shredded coconut, the cashews and the leeks to the kale. Pour dressing over top and mix to combine.

