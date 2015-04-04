How To Stay Motivated When You’re Not In The Mood To Do Anything

2. “I need momentum to keep going with my goals.”

Each day, decide on the three big (or small) things you want to achieve that day that move you toward your goals and give you the biggest bang for your buck. If three seems like a lot to start, pick fewer. If it doesn’t seem like enough, consider anything you do after those three to be extra-credit.

This will ensure that you’re getting the right things done and building on your track record of success. At the end of the day check in with yourself and ask, “Did I accomplish what I wanted to? Did I do the right tasks in the right order?” Completing a few of your top items is more important than completing 10 pointless ones.

3. “I’m paralyzed. I can’t do it.”

After dividing your goals into bite-sized tasks, it can still be hard to take action. This is especially true when we’re trying something new. But it’s all about developing a track record of success and building your self-trust muscle. Acknowledge that there are times that you’ve felt paralyzed, but were able to push through the discomfort and take action anyway. Write out a list of all the times you felt stuck, but managed to pull through. It can range from personal issues, to work, to anything else.

Then ask yourself, “What accomplishments am I most proud of in life?” Look at this list every time you feel self-doubt start to rise. Personally, I keep this list as a virtual post-it note on my laptop. Everyday, this almanac of my achievements cheers me on.

Now, for those in group #2 who struggle to maintain motivation on a deeper level, there’s really one key thing you need to know: Your chances of achieving your goal are only as strong as your reasons to do it.

What does that mean? If your goal is "to eat healthy," you’re not going to do it. Why? Because that’s a boring goal. But if your goal is: “to eat healthy so that you feel great, have more energy for fun things, stop wasting money on takeout, and save money for your upcoming vacation” you’re way more likely to achieve it.

When you have good reasons, you're armed and ready for when the couch calls your name, you’re scared of failure, or your old fears pop back up. All you need to do is review your list of why your best self wants you to get off the couch.

To harness your personal power and tap into your motivation, download Amita's free Motivation Worksheet here.