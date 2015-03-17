28 Ways To Bounce Back When Everything Goes Wrong

We've all had those days (months or years, anyone?) when it seems that there's nothing but problem after problem. They threaten to knock us down and stop us from moving forward.

When everything goes wrong, we may be caught unawares. Times like these can blindside us, but this doesn't always stop us from saying that we should have seen it coming. Maybe we did see it coming but didn't want to believe it. This can push us into a shame (or blame) spiral.

It might not be pleasant or easy when things go wrong, but there are better ways to make it through.

However it happened, you can keep it together when everything seems to be going wrong, and you can emerge from difficult situations much wiser and stronger.

When everything goes wrong, remember: