9 Ways To Fall Asleep That You Probably Haven't Tried

How many times have you followed the traditional guidelines (sleep hygiene, low temperature, darkened room etc. etc.) but it just doesn't work?

We all know sleep is important, and most wellness experts all agree that it is the MOST important part of wellness but I felt I needed to share some of these more alternative tips (although I realize that some of you may heard of one or a few).

So, here are my tips, which go a bit beyond the usual:

1. Try melatonin at a LOWER dose.

I know that sounds weird — shouldn't you try a higher dose than the 1 to 3mg usually available? Apparently, the answer is no, according to MIT neuroscientist Richard Wurtman, MD. He argues that the optimal dose is about 0.3mg, and that high doses can be ineffective or, worse, suppress your natural melatonin causing worsened sleep issues. I have to agree — I've had good results with smaller doses of melatonin.

2. Do a head stand.

In yoga, it's considered a very calming pose and it brings circulation to the brain.

3. Use 4-7-8 breathing.

This simple technique takes less than two minutes, and you'll be amazed at how effective it is.

4. Try acupressure.

Place your thumb on the point between your eyebrows at the top of your nose, put pressure on for 20 seconds then release.

5. Get silicone moldable ear plugs.

Moldable silicone earplugs work much better than traditional foam ones because you can build a seal around your ear canal. These are great if you're sleeping next to snorers!

6. Tell yourself or someone else a story.

Ever fall asleep telling a child a story? That's the point!

7. Eat 1 to 2 tablespoons of almond butter before bed.

Top it with a few chocolate chips for a little treat.

8. Get a sleep study.

When traditional sleep techniques and these weird ones don't work, it's time to consider a sleep study. Snoring, chronic restless sleep, and waking up tired all the time are signs you should have a sleep study.

9. Put your phone on silent one hour before bed.

Instead of the usual — putting your phone on silent or out of the room before bed — try putting it on silent even earlier. The easiest way to ruin a good night's sleep is getting a distressing phone call or text right before bed.

Also, don't look at your phone or digital clock while in bed.

Those are my best tricks beyond the typical. Have you tried any unusual tricks that work? Share below!