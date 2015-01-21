3-Day Winter Juice Cleanse For Beginners
With juice cleanses, it can often get confusing figuring out what is safe and what is not, especially if you've never done one before. I am a health coach and detox specialist, and I support people daily through juice cleanses and detoxes.
Firstly, it is ok to supplement your juice cleanse with additional smoothies.
Secondly, it is ok to supplement your juice cleanse with nut milks such as almond, hemp or coconut milk for extra fat to sustain blood sugar balance and maintain energy levels.
Thirdly, it is ok to have steamed vegetables or a raw salad in between your juices if you feel your body needs extra food.
The purpose of juice cleanse is to give your digestion a break and a chance to rest completely from chewing and digesting focus on assimilating all your nutrients in liquids. Juicing is different from drinking smoothies because you are having just the juice without any pulp. The body can easily consume up to ten pounds of vegetables in juices, which would be very difficult to accomplish while eating vegetables with the fiber.
Juicing is ideal for people with IBS, leaky gut, candida and even Crohn's Disease.
DIY 1- 3 Day Juice Cleanse For Beginngers
Drink the following juices in order (all recipes can be found below):
8:30-9am:
Carrot Bliss
11am:
Green Beauty
1pm:
Renew
3pm:
Detoxville
6pm:
Nourishing Cucumber
8pm:
Protein Milk (consume 8 ounces, if needed)
NOTE: If you cannot make the almond or hemp milk, look for unsweetened, store-bought brands with the least amount of additives.
You can blend the protein milk with any of the following for extra fiber:
- 3 tablespoons hemp seeds, flax seeds or pumpkin seeds
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1-2 figs or dates, soaked, with the pits removed
- 1/2 cup berries
- one or more superfoods such as maca, lucuma, cacao, or shredded coconut, or delicious spices, such as cinnamon or nutmeg
The Juices
1. In order to keep your digestion warm during the cooler months, you can add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of warming spices — ginger, cayenne, nutmeg, turmeric or cinnamon — to any juice.
2. If you feel cold during your juice cleanse , drink warm water or potassium broth (recipe below) throughout the day.
3. Many find consuming a digestive enzyme is helpful during juice cleanse, to enhance digestion.
4. If you have thyroid issues or are sensitive to foods that contain goitrogens, any of these greens can be substituted with parsley or lettuce, or you can lightly steam the dark leafy greens before using.
Green Beauty
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 2 green apples
- 2 cucumbers
- 1 bunch kale
- 1 bunch parsley
Preparation
Juice everything together and drink immediately.
Nourishing Cucumber
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 handful of spinach
- 2 cups of mixed greens
- 2 cucumbers
- 1 handful of parsley
Preparation
Juice everything together and drink immediately.
Carrot Bliss
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 2 carrots
- 6 stalks celery
- 2 cucumbers
- 1 apple
Preparation
Juice everything together and drink immediately.
Detoxville
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 2 cucumbers
- 1/2 beet
- 3 celery stalks
- 3 dandelion leaves
- juice of 1 lemon
- juice of 1 lime
- dash of turmeric
Preparation
Juice everything together and drink immediately.
Renew
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 handful kale
- 1 handful romaine
- 5 celery stalks
- 1 handful of basil
- 1 inch piece of ginger
- dash of cayenne
Preparation
Juice everything together and drink immediately.
Potassium Vegetable Broth
If you are feeling cold or tired, then I suggest sipping this potassium broth throughout the day to warm your digestion and replenish the mineral and nutrients you need for a safe and effective juice cleanse.
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 16 cups of water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 8 celery sticks, chopped
- 8 carrots, washed and unpeeled
- 1 bunch dark leafy greens (kale or collards)
- 1/2 bunch of parsley
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 1-inch slices of ginger root
Preparation
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼1. Start your broth: Measure 16 cups of water into a large pot, then cover. Bring your water to a boil.
2. Prepare your vegetables: While the water is coming to a boil, wash the vegetables and cut them in half so they will fit the pot. When water is boiling, put all the ingredients into the water except the ginger. Bring the broth to a boil with the lid. Then turn down to simmer for 1 hour. Finally, add the ginger slices. Continue simmering with the lid on for 30 minutes.
3. Finish the soup: You have two choices: strain the vegetables into a large pot and serve the vegetables in a warm dish OR blend the liquid and vegetables with an immersion blender to make a thicker broth.
There is no right or wrong when it comes to supporting your body with juices. Just remember to support your body with additional smoothies, nut milks or potassium broth so you avoid feeling tired or depleted during your cleanse.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.