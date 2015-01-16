Chest-Opening Exercises To Prepare For Backbends & Inversions

As a yogi who has been practicing for over ten years, I can confidently say that over time our practice evolves. Our practice is said to be like a knife, if it goes without use it dulls and sometimes rusts, but with regular sharpening you can use it forever.

Without continued practice, challenging poses like backbends can prove difficult and inversions are sometimes scary. But there are a few tips and tricks I learned in my experience and specifically throughout my training, that I embrace to ease the opening of my chest and back to enhance my favorite inversions.

Whether I'm attempting an inversion or backbend, or I simply just need a pose to unwind and decompress after a long day, this chest-opening exercise leaves me feeling ready for just about anything.

If you have a knee or back injury, please exercise the following with caution.