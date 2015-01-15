4 Reasons You Might Be Missing Your Period

Your period is missing! Where and why did it go? When will it come back? And why is this bothering you so much when you've wished countless times for your period to go away?

Anyone who has experienced a lost period — amenorrhea — knows about the anxiety caused by the sudden disappearance of our friend who usually visits every month. I mean, how dare she just dip out on you when she's accompanied you (without invitation!) to so many dances, dates, beach weekends, and final exams?

Amenorrhea isn't a disease, curse, or illness, but rather a symptom of something else going on within your body. Finding out exactly what is behind your amenorrhea can sometimes be tricky because it can be an indicator of many different issues.

The following are some of the main causes of amenorrhea so you can begin figuring it out:

1. Hormone imbalances

For the most part hormonal imbalances are behind the majority of amenorrhea cases. Typically, the hormonal imbalance associated with amenorrhea is low estrogen or a combination of low estrogen and low progesterone.

When a woman's estrogen and/or progesterone are too low, her body is unable to build up the uterine lining and subsequently shed that uterine lining each month (aka your period).

What exactly is causing this kind of hormonal imbalance can be one or a number of things: