A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)

All around us, there are people in every field creating the life they want to live.

It is a privilege to recognize and celebrate the good in this world, and point towards it. When we enter a dark room and flip the light switch on, the darkness disappears. I'd like to share with you, a new portfolio I created with a police officer in downtown Los Angeles.

Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police officers were originally titled — "Officers of the Peace."

My work as an artist is not about dreaming of a better world — it is about celebrating the world we have in an effort to bring as much light to it as possible, with hopes of creating a larger reality.

When I was a child, I looked up to police officers as beacons of peace and justice. Re-inspired by Officer Milo, I am a child again, sharing my vision of great cops as the embodiment of cool.

Gallery Credit: Robert Sturman Photography