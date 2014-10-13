24 Ways To Be Mindful All Day, Every Day

All too often, we think that being mindful requires engaging in a special activity like meditation or yoga. Sure, those activities in our day are awesome and really important, but there are also lots of other simple things you can do to be mindful all day long.

Here are 24 of them — think of these as "Habit Hacks" that are easy to do and will make a difference in being more mindful throughout the day:

1. Stretch first thing in the morning.

Doing some stretching and breathing right after you wake up in the morning, will energize you and center you for the day ahead.

2. Drink water all day.

Drink lots of water during the day, starting with a glass at breakfast. Your body dehydrates overnight, so refilling the tank early will help you be more present and energetic throughout the day.

3. Chew your food slowly.

And enjoy the texture and the taste! You’ll be more satisfied with less food and more likely to notice other subtleties throughout the day.

4. Write down your top three priorities for the day, first thing in the morning.

Especially before you check your email. You’ll be a lot less likely to get caught up in mindlessly reacting to whatever hits your screen during any given day.

5. Listen to music.

If you listen to music that moves you instead of mindless chatter from the flat screen, you will in turn make a conscious choice to listen to things that nourish you, rather than deplete your mind and heart.