Raw Chocolate & Cherry Parfait (Made In Minutes)

Directions

If you are using frozen cherries, make sure to set them aside in advance to defrost sufficiently.

Blend all ingredients (except your cherries and toppings) in your high speed blender until soft and creamy, becoming mousse-like. Feel free to add more milk if the texture is too hard or sticky. Pour a bit of the chocolate mousse into a glass and add some cherries on top to create a first layer. Add another layer of the mousse on top and keep alternating until your fill the glass.

Finish with some cherries and sprinkle some coconut on top. Enjoy!

