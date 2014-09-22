Raw Chocolate & Cherry Parfait (Made In Minutes)
If you're like me and you think berries and chocolate are an awesome antioxidant-fueled mix, raise your hand!
This raw chocolate and cherry parfait is heavenly and delicious. I recently made for my brother's engagement party and it was a total hit.
Chocolate & Cherry Parfait
Serves 1-2
Ingredients
- 1/2 ripe avocado
- 1 small banana
- 1 heaping Tbsp. cacao powder
- 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
- A splash of your favorite milk
- 1 pinch cinnamon
- 1 pinch unrefined sea salt
Toppings
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cherries for layers
- desiccated coconut
Directions
If you are using frozen cherries, make sure to set them aside in advance to defrost sufficiently.
Blend all ingredients (except your cherries and toppings) in your high speed blender until soft and creamy, becoming mousse-like. Feel free to add more milk if the texture is too hard or sticky. Pour a bit of the chocolate mousse into a glass and add some cherries on top to create a first layer. Add another layer of the mousse on top and keep alternating until your fill the glass.
Finish with some cherries and sprinkle some coconut on top. Enjoy!
Want more recipes like this? You can download a free copy of my Healthy & Happy People recipe book.
