mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

Environmental Working Group
Written by Environmental Working Group
The Environmental Working Group is the nation’s most effective environmental health research and advocacy organization. Their mission is to conduct original, game-changing research that inspires people, businesses, and governments to take action to protect human health and the environment.
August 16, 2014 — 8:00 AM

EWG has determined that 487 elementary schools across America are within 200 feet of a corn or soybean field. This finding is alarming because young children are especially vulnerable to the toxic herbicide 2,4-D in Dow AgroSciences’ Enlist DuoTM, a weed killer mixture that is awaiting governmental approval for widespread use on new varieties of genetically engineered corn and soybeans.

On August 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture took a step toward permitting corn and soybean seeds genetically modified to tolerate 2,4-D and glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s best-selling weed killer, Roundup. Exposure to 2,4-D has been linked to Parkinson’s disease, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and reproductive and immune system problems.

EWG’s analysis of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s flawed risk assessment of Enlist DuoTM would pose significant health risks for children 12 and under.

In fact, young children of farm families already using relatively small amounts of 2,4-D on their fields test positive for higher levels of 2,4-D in their bodies than older children, according to a University of Minnesota study.

EWG’s most recent analysis – available through the interactive map below – found 3,247 elementary schools located within 1,000 feet of a corn or soybean field that could be sprayed with 2,4-D, and 487 within 200 feet.

487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

Click here to see the district map | Click here to see the county map

In its application to the EPA, Dow claims that Enlist Duo would not drift more than 202 feet if applied properly, but the EPA notes in its risk assessment that other formulations of 2,4-D have drifted more than 1,000 feet.

The 10 states with the most elementary schools within 200 feet of cropland growing corn or soybeans are:

Ranking State Schools

  1. Ohio 56
  2. Indiana 45
  3. North Carolina 40
  4. Virginia 39
  5. Wisconsin 38
  6. Arkansas 34
  7. Illinois 31
  8. Mississippi 24
  9. Kansas 22
  10. Pennsylvania 22

The first six states where the Enlist Duo crop system would be implemented are Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. These states are home to 40 percent of the elementary schools nationwide that are within 200 feet of a corn or soybean field. School children near fields that switch to 2,4-D-resistant crops would be at greater risk of 2,4-D exposure. Dow says it is working with the EPA to expand the list of states.

If the EPA approves Enlist Duo, the amount of 2,4-D sprayed in the U.S. by 2020 would increase three- to seven-fold the amounts used today, according to USDA estimates.

The EPA needs to pay considerably more attention to the additional exposure risks borne by young children who live or study near corn and soybean fields than it did in its risk assessment. It is imperative that the agency reconsider its assessment before its final decision on the largest increase of a known toxic weed killer in a generation.

Methodology

EWG approximated school locations using the ESRI landmark shape file for schools, which is derived from the U.S. Geological Survey Geographic Names Information System – Schools layer. These are considered the best available data sources for school locations. The data were filtered to the best of EWG’s knowledge to present only locations whose attributed name reflects an operating elementary school, but they may inadvertently include locations of free-standing school administrative offices or buildings that formerly housed schools but are now in other uses as a result of school consolidation or other reasons.

School buffer zones of 200 feet and 1,000 feet were created for this analysis using the school’s point location in the ESRI data, not the physical footprint of the school grounds. As a result, EWG’s analysis may over- or underestimate the exact distance of school grounds to the boundaries of nearby corn or soybean fields. School buffers were evaluated for proximity to the boundaries of corn and soybean fields as delineated by the USDA 2013 cropland data layer (30-meter resolution).

EWG acknowledges that spatial analyses of this kind may include some level of error (such as incorrect or outdated school or crop field locations or boundaries) even when standard, best available location data sources are utilized. EWG welcomes information to revise and correct any locational errors in the underlying data that may affect this analysis.

By Mary Ellen Kustin, Senior Policy Analyst and Soren Rundquist, Landscape and Remote Sensing Analyst

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Environmental Working Group
Environmental Working Group
The Environmental Working Group is the nation’s most effective environmental health research and advocacy organization. Their mission is to conduct original, game-changing research...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Integrative Health

How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Luke Storey
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)
Recipes

It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Eliza Sullivan
It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

Jamie Schneider
Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14951/487-elementary-schools-at-risk-of-toxic-herbicide-exposure.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!