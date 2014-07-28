7 Tips To Attract A Life Partner Who's Also Your Soul Mate

Your soul mate is a complement to you. When you meet her or him you both feel like you've known each other forever, and there's a deep bond. The communication is usually very easy, eye-opening and based on similar interests. Usually there will be for both of you a learning lesson, shared activity and growth as a person. There will also be a deeper understanding and more expression of your authentic self.

We have many soul mates. Many of our really good friends, colleagues and collaborative partners fit into the soul mate category. Since we have many soul mates, you want to find a soul mate who is also a life mate.

Your soul can also be called your authentic self. This is your individuality, talents, gifts, interests, and what truly brings you joy in life. If you honor and live from your authentic self you will attract your soul mate.

1. Know yourself.

Many people don’t attract what really fulfills them because they don’t really know what they like and want. If you don’t really know yourself, you won’t recognize your soul mate. Get honest with yourself about what you really value and appreciate in your life. The more honest you are about your values, principles and beliefs, the more you open yourself up to attracting the life partner who is also a soul mate.

2. Be yourself.

Take an inventory of your life to see if you're following the pack or following your heart. If you know what you really need and want in a mate but settle for what you're told you "should" want, then you'll never be truly fulfilled. The more you can be yourself, the more you will attract partnerships that are truly right for you.

3. Live your true resonance.

To attract your soul mate, it isn't enough just to be yourself. You need to surround yourself with what you love and do, and participate in activities that reflect your authentic self. Go to places that really interest you and bring you joy. We attract by resonance. The more resonance we have in our lives, the more we attract people who “match us,” our likes, activities and lifestyle.

4. Be a whole person.

If you're living from a place of wholeness, you will attract whole people, rather than another half that's looking to be completed. You don’t want to be completed in a relationship. You want to be complemented. Your soul mate should be equal to you, not below or above you.

5. Be soul led.

Don't focus only on the outer package. Go beyond the physical looks and types. Go for soul qualities. The soul qualities are the qualities and characteristics that are genuine and authentic. When you're "soul led," you not only attract a person who excites you physically, but also one who appeals to you mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

6. Follow your own inner rhythm.

Some people are fast paced, and other people slower paced. The more in sync we are within ourselves, the more in sync we will be with our soul mate. A relationship has its own flow based on how each individual relates to the other. This is another reason relationship or dating rules ultimately don't work. We can't relate in a recipe or cookie cutter fashion. If you follow your unique flow in life you will naturally attract other people with a similar flow.

7. Live a life of meaning.

When you live a life that has meaning and purpose, you're like a magnet of light. This light attracts happy people who love their life. The soul mate who is your life partner will be someone who is excited about his or her life, and who feels fulfilled. Your soul mate will come from the areas of your life that are the most fulfilling and interesting to you. This is why a relationship with a soul mate is so compatible and fulfilling.