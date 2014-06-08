​4 Essential Steps To Manifest Your Ideal Partner

There's a lot of talk about manifesting these days — how to use your mindset to create the life you want. While people may not believe in transforming thoughts into reality, I've personally experienced great success from using this tool. In this article, I want to share with you the process I've used to manifest incredible relationships, with the hope that you can have success with it, too.

Before we get started, the biggest thing to keep in mind when it comes to manifesting is this: You are in charge of your life.

You get to be, do and have anything you want. The trick is, you have to believe it can happen. When you do, the rest will fall into place.

Here are the four essential steps that you must take to manifest the partner you've always wanted. Follow these steps, keep your eye on the desired outcome, and anything you want can be yours.

1. Commit to the goal.

When you stay committed to a goal, you're very likely to achieve it. The same goes for love; when you commit to finding an incredible relationship, it's going to happen.

The problem is that most of us don't want to commit to finding love for one reason: We don't want to be let down.We're scared that if we don't find an incredible relationship, then we'll really be sad!But not committing to love is the exact thing that is keeping it from happening.

Any achievement starts with a commitment. Right now, commit yourself to finding love, and you're halfway there.

2. Ask yourself what you want in a partner.

To manifest what you want, you must first know what you want.

So, what qualities do you desire in a partner? Someone who is kind, loving and adores you? Someone who wants to make a difference in the world? Someone who believes in you?

Great. Make a list of all the qualities you want, then (this is the important part) feel who this person is. When you can feel the person who has the qualities that you love (before he or she shows up), then you're getting closer to him or her being here.

3. Be the qualities that you're seeking in someone else.

This step is crucial; we can only manifest qualities that we also possess. In fact, we manifest what we are.

If you want a loving partner, then you have to be a loving person in the world. If you want a partner who is driven, you have to have drive yourself!

Knowing this, look at your list from Step 2 and ask yourself, "Am I embodying these qualities, too?" If not, you have a little work to do.

Where people typically go wrong with this step is we want a person take care of us in a way that we aren't taking care of ourselves. For example, you want someone who thinks your beautiful because you don't believe you're beautiful. Or you want someone who offers you security, because you don't feel secure yourself. This will never work.

Instead of trying to fill what's missing in your life with another person, be the things you desire. This will speed up the process of finding the right person.

4. Feel the love you want in a relationship before the relationship exists.

This step is the most difficult for people — you have to feel the results before they arrive.

This simply means that you have to feel fabulous now, if you want to manifest a relationship that feels fabulous! You have to feel appreciated and cherished now, if you want to feel that way with a partner!

Where people go wrong with this step is they believe that a relationship will make them feel a certain way. Again, this is using a relationship to fill a hole within yourself. I believe this is the biggest reason there is so much dissatisfaction in relationships today; we unintentionally use other people to make ourselves feel whole.

And it never, ever works.

The biggest secret to creating a life you love is that it happens from the inside-out. When you find passion, drive, beauty, and magnificence within yourself, then the whole world starts to experience you that way, too. And this is how you manifest everything that you desire. You recognize that it starts within you.

Believe in yourself. Believe in love. Believe in having the relationship you want. When you know that you can be, do and have anything you desire, there's no choice but for it to show up in front of you.

Please leave a comment below telling us the steps you're going to take to manifest the love you want. We look forward to hearing from you.