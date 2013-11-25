A Delicious Vegan Stuffing That Every Family Member Will Love
The holidays are upon us again, and for us vegans it can be a tricky time to navigate. Dodging questions from grandma about why you don't eat meat or having a "know-it-all" member of the family go into this long speech about how you can't possibly survive or be strong while being vegan (even though your overall health and strength is alarming better than said family member).
So here's a simple and delicious vegan stuffing recipe to stick into their mouth when the conversation gets turned on your eating habits!
Ingredients:
- 6 toasted pieces of Ezekiel bread, cut into small squares
- 1 fennel bulb, sliced
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 4 medium red apples, diced
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 1/2 cup red quinoa
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 1/4 cup capers
- 3 cups vegetable broth
Directions:
Start by sautéing the onions, apples and fennel for a few minutes on medium high. Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, cut bread into small pieces and rinse capers.
After onions begin to brown, add in fresh herbs, spinach and quinoa. Sauté for about 5 minutes, then pour into a glass oven pan.
Sprinkle bread crumbs and capers on top, then pour vegetable broth over.
Bake for about an hour, or until quinoa is soft. Place on the Thanksgiving table and watch everyone enjoy!
