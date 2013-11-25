A Delicious Vegan Stuffing That Every Family Member Will Love

The holidays are upon us again, and for us vegans it can be a tricky time to navigate. Dodging questions from grandma about why you don't eat meat or having a "know-it-all" member of the family go into this long speech about how you can't possibly survive or be strong while being vegan (even though your overall health and strength is alarming better than said family member).

So here's a simple and delicious vegan stuffing recipe to stick into their mouth when the conversation gets turned on your eating habits!

Ingredients: