Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. On separate baking sheets, toss the sweet potatoes with the garlic, then the red onion, and the kale, with a tablespoon of olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper. Roast them in the oven individually until the sweet potatoes are tender, the onion has caramelized, and the kale has crisped up. Remove them from the oven, and transfer to bowls.

Crank up your oven to 500 (make sure its clean or it'll smoke like hell!). On a baking sheet (or a pizza stone if you have one), drizzle some olive oil, and stretch out your pizza dough in any shape you like. Top with the sweet potatoes, onions, kale, and torn up mozzarella if using. Drizzle everything with a bit more olive oil, and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the pizza crust is golden brown and cooked through, and the cheese has melted.

Remove from the oven and transfer to a cutting board or large plate. Sprinkle over some chopped herbs, slice however you like, and enjoy!