A Meditation For When You're Stressing About Money

Creating a balance between spirituality and prosperity is very important. Money is a form of energy and can be used for good if there is a positive flow. When you have an abundance of money, you can help others on their path spiritually, emotionally, physically and in every aspect of their lives. Then the giving/receiving cycle repeats. The more you give to others, the more it comes flowing back to you.

Conversely, when you are having financial difficulties, you become self-absorbed and can only focus on yourself and your problems (trying to pay the rent, bills, debts etc). You can’t see outside of your own stress. Some people still have old programming such as “Money is the root of evil" which is not helpful. You must re-frame your thinking. Money can do a lot of good. Remember, it’s a form of energy that can flow in any direction you desire.

Typically, we feel even more deserving of money when we know we will help others with it. Having financial surplus gives you opportunities to create good karma!

For increased happiness and prosperity, you can recite this powerful meditation on prosperity by Master Choa Kok Sui out loud each day. It is best to recite it after you meditate, since your energy will be clean and flowing. You can also make a copy of it to bring to work. Feel free to say it whenever you want to affirm your ever-growing abundance and happiness.

This affirmation was written very thoughtfully to remind us to give to others (tithe to helpful people and charitable organizations), be conscious with spending (live a life of moderation and do good), bless others with abundance, and finally to affirm that our prosperity makes us happy and healthy. In addition, here are some feng shui tips to energize your wallets and handbags for increased wealth.

Wishing you tremendous abundance!

Meditation on Prosperity

It is in giving that we receive.

As we sow abundantly,

We reap abundantly.

This is the Divine Law.

As I give and share generously and abundantly,

my life is blessed with great financial

and material prosperity.

Money flows to me easily, constantly

and in great abundance.

Whatever I invest comes back to me

many, many times.

My life is Blessed with

so much Abundance,

so much Prosperity,

so much Success.

I am blessed with tremendous prosperity

And I lived a life of moderation,

Discipline and spirituality.

I am healthy and very happy.

I am enjoying every moment of my life.

May every person, every being be blessed with

good health, happiness, prosperity and spirituality.

With thanks and in full faith. So be it.