Licensed Social Worker and mbg Contributor

Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd, is a first-generation Indian-American born and raised on Long Island, NY as the daughter of immigrants. She holds dual Masters degrees in Special Education from Hofstra University and Social Work from Columbia University. Kumar helps her clients overcome imposter syndrome by clarifying their message and confidently sharing their stories both on and offline.

She is the Former Co-Host of Studio 512, a lifestyle and entertainment morning show in Austin. She's been featured in The Wall Street Journal, FOX, VH1, and was a regular on NBC’s Kansas City Live as the “Keepin’ It Real Guru.” She believes that when you cultivate a solid relationship with yourself, you can be, do, and have anything you want. Sign up for her Daily Shot of Courage texts for your daily dose of inspiration.