Tracey Cox is a world-renowned sex educator and writer. She has an academic background in psychology and has been writing and talking about sex, body language, and relationships for 30 years. Along with her many contributions to journalistic outlets, she also writes a weekly column with the MailOnline, and has written 16 books, including including Hot Sex: How to Do It and Great Sex Starts at 50.

She also has two sex toy product ranges: EDGE, specifically designed for men, and supersex for men, women, and couples. Cox has appeared on Oprah, CNN, and The Today Show.