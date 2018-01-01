mbg Contributor

Tiffany Trieu is an inner child advocate, self-trust coach, and community cultivator. She has a B.A. in Design and B.S. in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis. She leads one-on-one healing sessions and group gatherings focused around practices like self-parenting, breathwork, visualization, and other embodied adventures.

Trieu has always been curious to ask, “how can I make space for my full self to show up — both masculine and feminine energy, right brain and left brain?” After working as an museum exhibit designer in 2018, she left her full-time job to create her own career in coaching. Since then she has dedicated her time, energy, and love into exploring what it truly means to create Home, a place that exists within ourselves and around us.

You can say hi to her on Instagram, where she hosts biweekly IG lives, including Creative Play Tuesday and Eat Together Tuesday.