Steph is a yoga teacher, holistic nutritionist, and wellness writer. Formerly working in the retail and fashion industry, she began to rethink her lifestyle when the results of her way of living showed up on her face. She opened up to the holistic world after experiencing acne for the first time in her life. Realizing the effects of suffering from anxiety and depression as well as digestive issues, changing her diet and mindset allowed her to heal her past and nourish her body. She aims to share her knowledge so that others can make informed decisions for their own wellbeing. You can find her blogging about yoga, nutrition, and wholesome food on her website and the Huffington Post.