Contributing writers

Shefali Tsabary, Ph.D. and Renee Jain, MAPP are the co-authors of SUPERPOWERED: Transform Anxiety into Courage, Confidence, and Resilience.

Dr. Shefali is a New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned clinical psychologist who received her doctorate from Columbia University. She specializes in the integration of Eastern philosophy and Western psychology, making her an expert in her field. She is a frequent keynote speaker who presents at conferences, workshops, and educational and transformational centers around the world. Dr. Shefali is also the author of The Awakened Family: How to Raise Empowered, Resilient, and Conscious Children; Out of Control: Why Disciplining Your Child Doesn't Work and What Will; and The Conscious Parent: Transforming Ourselves, Empowering Our Children. She is raising a teenage daughter. Find Dr. Shefali on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook @DrShefali, and online at www.drshefali.com.

Renee is the founder of child-psychology start-up GoZen! and is recognized as a pioneer in the fields of technology and social and emotional learning. Through her writing, product invention and development, masterclasses for parents, and advocacy for children, she works to build the emotional intelligence of kids. She holds a masters in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and has two children. Find Renee on Facebook and Instagram @gozenlove, and online at www.gozen.com.