authors of What To Say Next

Together, Sarah Nannery and Larry Nannery wrote WHAT TO SAY NEXT: Successful Communication in Work, Life, and Love—with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sarah is Director of Development for Autism Programming at Drexel University. She holds a master’s degree in conflict transformation, and was recently diagnosed with Autism. Larry is a technology consultant, with experience in organizational change and life coaching along with a lifelong love of communication.