Brothers, Ryan and Jeremy Black co-founded Sambazon along with good friend Ed “Skanda” Nichols, following a trip to Brazil in 1999 where they were first introduced to the now legendary açaí bowl and were immediately hooked. The friends were compelled to share this superfood with the world in a way that not only delivered uncompromised taste, health and nutrition, but also helped protect the Amazon and support the small family farmers that were harvesting the berries.

Ryan resides in San Clemente, California, where he still enjoys his favorite hobby, surfing. He frequently travels the world and continues to uncover new inspiration – for both himself and for Sambazon.

Jeremy continues to play a role in creative development and ongoing stewardship of the brand. He attended Pepperdine University and graduated with a BS in Marketing. He currently resides in Malibu, California and continues to travel the world in search of great waves and adventure.