Rebecca Leffler is an author, journalist and consultant who, after a long career in entertainment as France Correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter and film critic on French TV network Canal , has traded the red carpets of Paris for the green streets of New York. Rebecca hosts "Green, Clean, and Chic" events in New York and Paris on both a public and corporate level and is an expert in branded entertainment and communication for wellness brands. Her best-selling French book "Green, Glam & Gourmande" has been translated to Spanish and Dutch and the English-language adaptation "Très Green, Très Clean, Très Chic: Eat (and live) the New French Way with Plant-based, Gluten-free Recipes for Every Season".