35 Articles by Pauline Hanuise

Pauline Hanuise

Recipes

Quinoa Fruit Salad (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

This quinoa fruit salad is an absolutely delicious dish suitable for vegans and vegetarians. I love having it as a light breakfast, but it also makes...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
March 12 2014
Recipes

Treat Yourself Right With This Raw Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!

If you're a chocolate lover, you're going to make this one over and over.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
February 22 2014
Recipes

Homemade Goji Berry Juice (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)

Goji berries are a powerful superfood, full of antioxidants and vitamins.

#goji berries #healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
January 13 2014

Yes, You Can Make Your Own Coconut Milk!

It's never been so easy to make your own coconut milk. This recipe takes five minutes and all you need is a whole young coconut! I love it and you...

#coconut milk #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
January 3 2014
Recipes

The Ultimate Green Juice (It's Full Of Goodness!)

This recipe is full of goodness and a great way to start juicing.

#healthy recipes #vegan #detox #juicing #healthy foods
January 2 2014
Food Trends

How & Why I've Reintroduced Animal Products Into My Diet

I deeply believe we are all different and that there is no one-rule-suits-all when it comes to how we eat.

#Paleo #meat #vegan #healthy foods #food
December 29 2013
Recipes

Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)

This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
December 20 2013
Recipes

Raw, Sugar-Free Chocolate Mousse

It could actually make a perfect chocolate smoothie as well.

#smoothies #personal growth #diabetes #candida #chocolate
December 5 2013

Vegan Chocolate & Almond Butter Fudge (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)

This recipe is not only delicious and decadent but it's also good for you and super simple! It only takes five minutes to prepare and you only need...

#healthy recipes #personal growth #almond butter #vegan #healthy foods
November 18 2013
Recipes

Start Your Weekend Right With This Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!

This smoothie will take five minutes to make and will fill you up with great energy.

#cacao #smoothies #personal growth #magnesium #vegan
November 2 2013

I Hit Rock Bottom With My Eating Disorder And It Saved My Life

At 27, I hit rock bottom. I’d been struggling with full-blown bulimia since I was 13, and my health was rapidly deteriorating. 

#eating disorder #personal growth #food
May 24 2013
Motivation

How I Swapped My Eating Disorder For A Yoga Addiction

Breaking this deep-rooted destructive addiction wasn't easy, that’s for sure!

#meditation #addiction #yoga #body image #food
March 21 2013

Can You Find Happiness? 5 Practices To Get Started

Humanity seems to be on an eternal search for happiness. Everyone wants to be happy, and we all deserve it. But as we know, happiness is a journey,...

#power of positive thinking #happiness #gratitude #present #kindness
March 12 2013
Personal Growth

Simple Tips For Renourishing Your Depleted Body

Here are a few tips to help increase your nutrient intake easily.

#healing #nutrition #Vitamin D #Vitamin C #coconut water
February 26 2013