35 Articles by Pauline Hanuise
Pauline Hanuise
Cinnamon Coconut Yogurt (It's Vegan!)
Full of goodness and super easy to make.
Quinoa Fruit Salad (Vegan & Gluten Free!)
This quinoa fruit salad is an absolutely delicious dish suitable for vegans and vegetarians. I love having it as a light breakfast, but it also makes...
Treat Yourself Right With This Raw Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!
If you're a chocolate lover, you're going to make this one over and over.
Homemade Goji Berry Juice (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)
Goji berries are a powerful superfood, full of antioxidants and vitamins.
Yes, You Can Make Your Own Coconut Milk!
It's never been so easy to make your own coconut milk. This recipe takes five minutes and all you need is a whole young coconut! I love it and you...
The Ultimate Green Juice (It's Full Of Goodness!)
This recipe is full of goodness and a great way to start juicing.
How & Why I've Reintroduced Animal Products Into My Diet
I deeply believe we are all different and that there is no one-rule-suits-all when it comes to how we eat.
Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)
This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.
Raw, Sugar-Free Chocolate Mousse
It could actually make a perfect chocolate smoothie as well.
Vegan Chocolate & Almond Butter Fudge (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)
This recipe is not only delicious and decadent but it's also good for you and super simple! It only takes five minutes to prepare and you only need...
Start Your Weekend Right With This Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!
This smoothie will take five minutes to make and will fill you up with great energy.
I Hit Rock Bottom With My Eating Disorder And It Saved My Life
At 27, I hit rock bottom. I’d been struggling with full-blown bulimia since I was 13, and my health was rapidly deteriorating.
How I Swapped My Eating Disorder For A Yoga Addiction
Breaking this deep-rooted destructive addiction wasn't easy, that’s for sure!
Can You Find Happiness? 5 Practices To Get Started
Humanity seems to be on an eternal search for happiness. Everyone wants to be happy, and we all deserve it. But as we know, happiness is a journey,...
Simple Tips For Renourishing Your Depleted Body
Here are a few tips to help increase your nutrient intake easily.