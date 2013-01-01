Registered Yoga Teacher

Nicole D’Andrea, a RYT 200 certified yoga instructor, graduated from the Garden State Yoga teacher training program in the spring of 2013. She came to yoga as a means of reducing stress and tension in her life during college and quickly found so much more. She learned that the regular practice of yoga not only transformed her body, but allowed her to start a conversation with herself that continues to reveal the true nature of her soul. She holds a B.S. in Health and Exercise Science from The College of New Jersey where she cultivated her passion for movement and the human form. She teaches yoga predominantly in Morris County, where she encourages her students to explore their bodies and meet their edge, while paying careful attention to alignment. She has taken extensive coursework in exercise science and nutrition, and will also be attending massage and bodywork school in the fall of 2013. Visit her at YogaNicole.com.