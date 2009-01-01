Certified sex therapist & neuroscientist

Nan Wise, Ph.D., is a licensed psychotherapist, cognitive neuroscientist, certified sex therapist, board certified clinical hypnotherapist, and certified relationship specialist with three decades of experience. Driven by an intense desire to understand how the brain operates to create moods and behaviors, she returned to academia in 2009 to pursue a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience at Rutgers-Newark where she completed her dissertation project, “Genital stimulation, imagery, and orgasm in women: an fMRI analysis” in August of 2014. Her research has attempted to address gaps in the scientific literature regarding the neural basis of human sexuality, and as a result, has garnered international attention.