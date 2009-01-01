Meara is a plus size model, body love activist and pianist living in Brooklyn, NY. Her 63,000 Instagram followers come for her insightful and authentic content and stay for her original piano pieces. Growing up in a meditation community in a small town in Iowa, Meara learned about balance, Ayurveda, and the strength in self reliance. 2018 is a huge year for Meara, where she will be featured in many fashion week shows around the country, national campaigns, and will continue to teach new students in Brooklyn while she dreams about adopting a potbelly pig.