Maureen Wielansky uses her experience with binge eating and food addiction to help others let go of the shame that food addiction brings. Along with her experience with food addiction, Maureen uses her Certifications as a Holistic Health Coach and a Certified Eating Psychology Coach to assist others in creating a lifestyle that fills them physically, spiritually, emotionally and socially. To read more about food addiction, nutrition and spiritual bonding go to www.makingitallfit.com.