Mary Dellene is a certified nutrition counselor, licensed esthetician and body therapist. She began her career in the spa and wellness industry in the late 1970’s and her passion for wellness and the spa lifestyle has deepened with each passing year. She specializes in a holistic approach to beauty through optimum health in her skin care practice at a fitness and wellness center for women in Newport Beach, California. Mary's passion for sharing her knowledge and inspiring others to create a healthy lifestyle led her to create a wellness retreat that she leads once a year to exotic and nature-intense locals such as Costa Rica and Tuscany, Italy where guests enjoy a week of fun and adventure while dedicating themselves to focusing on their personal wellness.Her newest wellness program includes a comprehensive guide to healthy detoxing, without fasting, for people with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle.