Orthopaedic surgeon & NYT best-selling author

Mary C. Neal, M.D. is an orthopaedic surgeon. She studied at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine, completed her orthopaedic residency at the University of Southern California and is fellowship trained as a spinal surgeon. She is the former Director of Spine Surgery at the University of Southern California and is a founding partner of Orthopedic Associates of Jackson Hole. Her after-life experience has been featured on national media and in her New York Times best-selling book, 7 Lessons From Heaven. Dr. Neal lives with her family in Jackson Hole, WY.