mbg Contributor

Lara Parker is a writer, Deputy Editorial Director at Buzzfeed, and author of Vagina Problems: Endometriosis, Painful Sex, and Other Taboo Topics. She has a degree in Public Relations from the University of Indianapolis, and her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Teen Vogue, and elsewhere.

Parker lives in Los Angeles but grew up in a small town of just 900 people in Indiana. She began writing publicly on her blog, Outside the Comfort Zone, in college around the time of her diagnosis with endometriosis and hasn’t stopped writing about her vagina since.