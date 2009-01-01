Kristen Hedges is a writer & meditation teacher living in the crooked pines of California with her daughter, her husband, & their little dog. The four of them are wildly introverted, so she spends the better part of her days in a milky silence, sipping something hot, telling Aspen slow stories of the forest while Ken takes naps and tends to the backyard farm. Kristen is certified as a Yoga & Meditation Instructor, as well as a Holistic Health Practitioner, and enjoys teaching spirited mamas how to stay happy, healthy and mindful through stories, plant-based nourishment, & a whole lot of wild soul searching. Here first book, Something Like The Desert, was published in 2015.