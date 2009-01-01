Skip to content

Kristen Hedges

Kristen Hedges is a writer & meditation teacher living in the crooked pines of California with her daughter, her husband, & their little dog. The four of them are wildly introverted, so she spends the better part of her days in a milky silence, sipping something hot, telling Aspen slow stories of the forest while Ken takes naps and tends to the backyard farm. Kristen is certified as a Yoga & Meditation Instructor, as well as a Holistic Health Practitioner, and enjoys teaching spirited mamas how to stay happy, healthy and mindful through stories, plant-based nourishment, & a whole lot of wild soul searching. Here first book, Something Like The Desert, was published in 2015.

connect with Kristen Hedges

Visit Kristen Hedges on instagramVisit Kristen Hedges on twitterVisit Kristen Hedges on pinterestVisit Kristen Hedges on website
Articles