Kim has fourteen years of sales and marketing experience both locally and globally. She worked for Ogilvy and Mather, Digitas, and Saatchi & Saatchi on leading brands including IBM, Federal Express and Verizon. Kim switched from agency side to managing roles in several internet companies including Mediaplex, Cybuy and Doubleclick. After having her two children, Kim worked as an Agent with Halstead Real Estate for seven years. Kim earned a bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College and attended the University of Business and Economics in Bejing China.

End Allergies Together (E.A.T) is dedicated to finding a cure for food allergies. The independent organization was founded by Kim Hall and Elise Bates, who both have children with severe food allergies. Kim discovered that her then 11-month old baby had a food allergy after a breakfast of eggs and cheese sent her into an anaphylactic shock. A trace of nuts in green beans sent Elise’s daughter to the emergency room when she was only nine-years-old. For both women the burden of caring for a child with food allergies is constant and they are focused on making every meal safe. One hundred percent of all money raised by E.A.T. goes to the researchers and scientists who are dedicated to finding a cure.