Psychotherapist

Kate Smaller, Ph.D., LCSW, M.Ed., is a psychotherapist and entrepreneur helping people propel forward on their unique path to a more authentic, meaningful, and fulfilling life. She received a Bachelor's degree in psychology from Cornell University, a Masters in Social Work from Loyola University Chicago, a Masters in Education from DePaul University in Chicago, and a Doctorate at the Institute for Clinical Social Work.

Smaller is the co-founder and CEO of the health and wellness app, KOZIST, which offers a twist on social media while driving personal growth and delivering rich mental health benefits.