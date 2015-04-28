Jorge Cruise is an internationally recognized celebrity fitness trainer and #1 bestselling author of over 20 books in 16 languages, with his newest Stubborn Fat Gone!™ to be released on April 28, 2015. With more than six million books in print, Jorge is also a contributor to various national television shows and leading national publications. He also hosts The Jorge Cruise Show with over 12 million listeners on Hay House Radio.

Jorge grew up as an overweight adolescent, which continued into young adulthood but after various health issues and his father’s cancer diagnosis Jorge decided to make a change. He shed 40 pounds, changed his lifestyle and received his fitness credentials from the Cooper Institute for Aerobics Research, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), and the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

When Jorge isn’t helping millions get healthy and fit, he enjoys travel and keeping himself in the best shape possible. He currently lives in

San Diego with his two sons.