For the better part of a decade, John Wineland, an LA–based men's group facilitator, speaker, and teacher, has been guiding both men and women in the realms of life purpose, relational communication, sexual intimacy, and embodiment. Known for his groundbreaking work with men, John travels worldwide teaching his vision of embodied men's work and deep relational practice. In 2014, he founded the New Men’s Work Project, which has attracted men from around the world looking to develop as leaders in their relationships and communities. The project is committed to the staggering goal of creating 1,000 men's groups worldwide in the next 10 years and has already supported trainings and groups throughout Europe and the United States. John's clients include entrepreneurs, leading thinkers in the world of personal development and entertainment, Ted speakers, and creative leaders in Hollywood.

John brings a multifaceted approach, which is both energetic and highly practical, to his workshops and experiential coaching sessions. John's embodiment-driven teaching draws from not only over 30 years of experience of his own Buddhist meditative practice but from the deep lineages of Vajrayana, tantra, and Kundalini yoga, as well as the Taoist traditions of Iron Shirt Qigong, to create a profound experience for men and women longing to express their deepest desires with open, fierce, and loving hearts.