Jayda Shuavarnnasri, M.A., also known as Sex Positive Asian Auntie, is a queer Southeast Asian sexual wellness educator. She has a bachelor's degree in Human Services from California State University at Fullerton and a master's degree in Peace and Justice from the University of San Diego, specializing in social justice and gender inequity. She's also a certified sex educator through San Francisco Sex Information.

Jayda has also trained and worked as a Rape Crisis Counselor through San Francisco Women Against Rape and other organizations throughout southern California and the Bay area. She continues to advocate for survivors of sexual assault by aligning her work with trauma-informed practices.

As an educator, the topics that excite her most are sexual exploration, transformative justice, and non-traditional relationships. When not talking about sex, you can also find her drawing visual notes during social justice workshops. You can follow her work on Instagram.