Chef & cookbook author

Harumi Kurihara's cooking, lifestyle books and magazines have made the charismatic former housewife a phenomenon in her native Japan. She has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and has more than 60 shops and cafés in Japan that sell her homeware, cooking, and clothing ranges. Her inspiration derives from her own traditional upbringing in central Japan and her success is rooted in her unpretentious approach to stylish living and eating. Her most recent cookbook, Harumi's Japanese Kitchen, takes it back to basics to help you master Japanese recipes with step-by-step photographs and instructions.