Food Blogger

Grace Dickinson is a food blogger, photo enthusiast and recipe creator. These passions are brought together on FoodFitnessFreshAir.com, where she chronicles her experiments in the kitchen. When not creating art projects on her cutting board, you can catch her cruising on her bike with a camera strapped to her back. She currently resides in Philadelphia and is on a mission to meet as many people, take as many photos, check out as many coffee shops, and hit as many local eateries as one girl could possibly handle.