Gabriella Safdieh, MS, MD is a pediatrician and rheumatologist. Gabriella completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, trained in Pediatrics at New York University, and completed a fellowship in Pediatric Rheumatology at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City / Weill Cornell Medical center. She has also started her training with the Institute for Functional Medicine which teaches healthcare professionals to get to the root cause of lifestyle-driven disease through a patient-centered, systems biology approach. She has completed the Applying Functional Medicine in Clinical Practice course, which teaches clinicians to more effectively integrate science, research, and clinical insights to treat and prevent disease and maintain health. In addition, she studied with Dr. AnnaLisa Pastore who incorporates the principles of Energetic Nutritional Assessment Technique and Natural Force Healing in her practice.

Gabriella is passionate about helping her patients address the root cause of their disease and to help them reach their health goals in the most natural way possible. She wants to help children and young adults maintain wellness and best treat the root causes of their chronic diseases. With a background in Rheumatology and the frequent autoimmune disease burdening our society, she has a unique expertise to help manage these complex conditions, blending together Eastern and Western medicine in her practice. When she is not helping her patients, Gabriella is spending time with her husband and three children, enjoying nature and the beach, practicing Pilates and yoga, while loving and living life to its fullest.

Photo Credit: JJ Jimenez