FRIEDERIKE FABRITIUS, M.S. is the head of the Neuroleadership Practice Group and a neuropsychologist who has extensive expertise working with top executives at multinational corporations, leveraging her scientific background to create actionable insights. Friederike started her career at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt, and continued her career as a management consultant at McKinsey before joining the Munich Leadership Group in 2010. View a video of Fabritius speaking here. HANS W. HAGEMANN, Ph.D., is managing partner/co-founder at the global leadership consultancy firm Munich Leadership Group, and he is a global expert on leadership and innovation who has led seminars, coaching sessions and in-depth workshops with top executives in more than 40 countries. They count Allianz Global Investors, Bayer, BMW, EY, Expedia, Montblanc, SAP, Siemens, and thyssenkrupp among their clients. Learn more about their work here.