Emma Johnson is the author of THE KICKASS SINGLE MOM: Be Financially Independent, Discover Your Sexiest Self, and Raise Fabulous, Happy Children, creator of the immensely popular blog, WealthySingleMommy.com, and the podcast, "Like a Mother," where she explores issues facing professional single moms like herself.

Emma regularly comments on these topics for outlets such as CNN, Headline News, Wall Street Journal, FoxNews.com, CNBC, NPR, TIME, O, The Oprah Magazine, Woman’s Day, Ryan Seacrest Radio and many more. She was named Parents magazine’s “Best of the Web,” one of “20 Personal Finance Influencers to Follow on Twitter” by AOL DailyFinance, “Top 15 Personal Finance Podcasts” by U.S. News, and “9 Overachieving New Yorkers You Must Date” by New York Observer. Emma grew up in Sycamore, Ill., and lives in New York City with her young children, Helena and Lucas.

