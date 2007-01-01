Emily Oster is a professor economics at Brown University and the author of Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide To Better, More Relaxed Parenting, From Birth To Preschool and Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong—and What You Really Need to Know. She was a speaker at the 2007 TED conference and her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Esquire. Oster is Married to economist Jessie Shapiro and is the daughter of two economists. She has two children.