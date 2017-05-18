25 Articles by Sara Gottfried, M.D.

Sara Gottfried, M.D.

Women's Health
Healthy Weight

How Much Should You Exercise To Maintain Weight Loss?

There's more to it than calories in, calories out.

#hormones #hiit
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 23 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Functional Food

3 Simple Rules To Living A Long, Healthy Life

She avoided sugar decades before Oprah made the no-white-stuff diet trendy. Years before Bikram and Lululemon, she practiced yoga and could...

#nutrition #health #aging
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
June 21 2016

5 Things Most People Get Wrong About Hormones: A Doctor Explains

As a board-certified gynecologist who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I’ve found that most people still believe at least one of these...

#hormones #weight loss #health #energy
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 27 2016
Healthy Weight

What I Tell My Patients To Eat To Balance Their Hormones

I have a “food first” philosophy when it comes to restoring balance. Here are the foods I recommend eating to heal from each type of hormone...

#healing #nutrition #hormones #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 14 2016
Healthy Weight

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains

Understanding that permanent weight loss occurs as a result of hormone balance has helped so many of my patients finally get their weight under...

#hormones #weight loss #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 22 2016
Integrative Health

How Your Hormones Really Affect Your Sex Drive + What To Do About It

I consider sex drive to be the canary in the coal mine of overall physical and mental health. But few understand that the root cause is hormonal—not...

#sexuality #hormones #sex #health #libido
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 12 2016

I'm A Hormone Doctor. Here's My Morning Wellness Routine

Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. In this video, she takes us through her morning...

#hormones #mindfulness #wellness #green tea #video
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 11 2016
Functional Food

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Clear, Glowing Skin: A Hormone Expert Shares

In functional medicine, we apply the “food first” philosophy—that means changing what you’re eating before jumping to a pill, even a supplement.

#nutrition #hormones #skin #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 10 2016

Tired But Wired? 3 Foods To Eat + 3 To Avoid To Heal Your Adrenals

Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. Here's what she recommends eating to heal from...

#healing #caffeine #hormones #health #adrenal fatigue
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 8 2016
Functional Food

I’m A Hormone Expert. Here’s What I Eat In A Typical Day

In my practice, I help women balance their hormones naturally—starting with their fork. I have a “food first” philosophy and passionately believe that...

#hormones #health #what I eat in a day #healthy foods
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
March 31 2016

3 Hormones That Mess With Your Weight Loss

I hear these comments frequently from my patients and online community, and most of them don't know an important secret: the reason for weight loss...

#caffeine #hormones #weight loss #weight loss success
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
March 10 2015

What To Do When You Can't Fall Asleep

Sometimes it's the to-do list. Or you get up to go to the bathroom, trying to maintain that sleepy Zen vibe, only to find that when you crawl back...

#visualization #breathing #meditation #sleeping #insomnia
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
October 24 2014