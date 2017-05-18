25 Articles by Sara Gottfried, M.D.
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
Is The Protein You're Eating Helping Or Hurting Your Hormones? A Doctor Explains
The amount and type you eat make a huge difference.
How Much Should You Exercise To Maintain Weight Loss?
There's more to it than calories in, calories out.
10 'Normal' Habits That Trigger Inflammation & Aging: A Doctor Explains
Definitely guilty of No. 2. Yikes!
Inside A Hormone Doctor's Shopping Cart: The Best Way To Spend $50 To Look & Feel 10 Years Younger
If you ever wanted to peek in a doctor's grocery cart, now's your chance!
These Unexpected Foods Are Making You Look & Feel 10 Years Older
Plus, the best anti-aging foods!
You Need To Try The Hormone-Balancing Superfood This Doctor Adds To Her Coffee
It'll give you tons of energy and make your skin glow.
The One-Day Thyroid Diet This Hormone Doctor Swears By
It'll make you look and feel 10 years younger.
How Your Diet Is Messing With Your Hormone Health (And How To Fix It!)
Balance your plate, balance your hormones.
3 Simple Rules To Living A Long, Healthy Life
She avoided sugar decades before Oprah made the no-white-stuff diet trendy. Years before Bikram and Lululemon, she practiced yoga and could...
5 Things Most People Get Wrong About Hormones: A Doctor Explains
As a board-certified gynecologist who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I’ve found that most people still believe at least one of these...
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Belly Fat: A Hormone Expert Explains
Calories matter—but hormones matter more.
What I Tell My Patients To Eat To Balance Their Hormones
I have a “food first” philosophy when it comes to restoring balance. Here are the foods I recommend eating to heal from each type of hormone...
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains
Understanding that permanent weight loss occurs as a result of hormone balance has helped so many of my patients finally get their weight under...
How Your Hormones Really Affect Your Sex Drive + What To Do About It
I consider sex drive to be the canary in the coal mine of overall physical and mental health. But few understand that the root cause is hormonal—not...
I'm A Hormone Doctor. Here's My Morning Wellness Routine
Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. In this video, she takes us through her morning...
What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Clear, Glowing Skin: A Hormone Expert Shares
In functional medicine, we apply the “food first” philosophy—that means changing what you’re eating before jumping to a pill, even a supplement.
Tired But Wired? 3 Foods To Eat + 3 To Avoid To Heal Your Adrenals
Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. Here's what she recommends eating to heal from...
I’m A Hormone Expert. Here’s What I Eat In A Typical Day
In my practice, I help women balance their hormones naturally—starting with their fork. I have a “food first” philosophy and passionately believe that...
3 Hormones That Mess With Your Weight Loss
I hear these comments frequently from my patients and online community, and most of them don't know an important secret: the reason for weight loss...
What To Do When You Can't Fall Asleep
Sometimes it's the to-do list. Or you get up to go to the bathroom, trying to maintain that sleepy Zen vibe, only to find that when you crawl back...