Functional Food

How to Eat to Prevent Alzheimer’s, According To A Neuroscientist

Including the 3 foods she recommends consuming daily.

#inflammation #brain
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
April 18 2019
Parenting

Why I Didn't Breastfeed My Kids & What I Wish Moms Knew

Even though formula-feeding was the right choice for me, I find there’s still a lot of unnecessary shaming around this decision.

#parenting advice #health #breastfeeding #parenting
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
December 29 2015

10 Of The Healthiest Foods To Eat When You’re Pregnant

If you’re pregnant, you’re probably all too familiar with what foods to avoid — shellfish, unpasteurized cheese, and deli meats that may carry...

#fertility #pregnancy #healthy foods
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
May 29 2015
Healthy Weight

How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months

A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.

#cleanse
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
February 27 2014